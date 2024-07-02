"Nature's taken over": Derbyshire heritage railway charity launches fundraising appeal to fix leaking museum roof

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The charity which maintains one of Derbyshire’s favourite heritage railway attractions has launched a new fundraising appeal to fix the leaking roof on a museum building which has been shut since the start of the Covid pandemic, with trains and other exhibits now at risk of permanent damage due to incoming rainwater.

The Midland Railway Trust, which operates the heritage line between Butterley and Swanwick, is looking to raise £40,000 to reopen its main exhibition hall to the public again and protect the unique collection of vehicles and heritage memorabilia housed inside for years to come.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “There’s a lot of history in the building and it’s got a lot of character. It tells the story of rail in the Midlands. That’s why we want to save it and let people back in there.”

Also known as the Matthew Kirtley Building, the three-bay train shed was once part of the William Rigley & Sons Ltd wagon works at Bulwell, near Nottingham.

Water coming into the building is causing damage to its structure and contents. (Photo: Midland Railway Trust)

It was acquired by the Midland Railway in 1981, then moved piece by piece and reconstructed at Butterley over the next decade.

Beneath the roof there is a collection of working trains, carriages and many smaller items stretching back to the 19th century, commemorating the Midland Railway Company and its importance to the region and nation.The spokesperson said: “There’s been rust around the screw holes keeping the structure together for a while, and from there’s it’s spread. We’ve done bits and pieces over the years to stop it getting out of hand. We’ve put new screws in and put patch on top of patch, but now the patches are rusted through.

“In the last three years it’s really started to deteriorate. Nature’s taken over. Covid stopped us getting in there and then all our energy had to go into other parts of the site to get back on our feet.

He added: “There was a storm at the start of the year which took one of the roof sheets off completely. Once you’ve got one hole, it makes the rest of it more vulnerable. The water is causing massive damage to the main structure.

Volunteers will struggle to keep on top of repair and preservation work while the damage continues. (Photo: Midland Railway Trust)

“Now the vehicles inside are suffering too. Most of them are sheeted over for protection but the water is still damaging paint work and structural parts. It’s also washed away some of the hardcore beneath the floor, leaving an uneven, unsafe surface.”

Luckily the trust has found a supplier for roof panels and fixings which match the originals, so they will not have to be specially manufactured. The company has also agreed a deal to keep the costs down.

The trust has costed the project at £40,000 to include a full replacement of the roof and gutters, plus repairs to the floor and exhibits, a clean-up, new lighting, security, interpretation development and accessibility features.

The spokesperson said: “It will ultimately result in much more costly restoration if we don't act now, but if we can make the repairs it should be good for another ten or 15 years at least.”

Important exhibits are currently been kept under wraps and out of public view. (Photo: Midland Railway Trust)

The trust has set a target of summer 2025 for a full reopening of the building, but if the appeal takes off work could begin soon enough to readmit visitors this year.

For more details and donations, see gofundme.com/f/egqbnp-midland-railway-trust-save-our-future.