In pictures: Pleasley pit opens its doors for a heritage day celebrating a rich mining history

Pictured here are various scenes photographed during an open day celebrating the heritage of Pleasley Colliery.

During the event, held on September 8, families and mining enthusiasts enjoyed tours of the precious historic site, run by passionate volunteer trustees.

As well as the opportunity to learn more about the Victorian site’s rich mining legacy, visitors enjoyed artisan crafts and stalls, music with Pleasley Brass Band and a food and drinks bar.

The Victorian buildings at the pit have been lovingly developed and maintained by the Land Trust and Pleasley Pit Trust, a non-profit organisation.

Nick Rhodes captured the event.

Families and mining enthusiasts immerse themselves in the site's impressive mining heritage

1. Pleasley Colliery open day

Families and mining enthusiasts immerse themselves in the site's impressive mining heritage Photo: NICK RHODES

Gathered for beer and prosecco

2. An old coal cart

Gathered for beer and prosecco Photo: NICK RHODES

A youngster enjoys the arts and crafts

3. Crafts stalls

A youngster enjoys the arts and crafts Photo: NICK RHODES

Little ones on-shift on the pit train

4. They get younger every day

Little ones on-shift on the pit train Photo: NICK RHODES

