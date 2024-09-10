In pictures: Pleasley pit opens its doors for a heritage day celebrating a rich mining history

During the event, held on September 8, families and mining enthusiasts enjoyed tours of the precious historic site, run by passionate volunteer trustees.
As well as the opportunity to learn more about the Victorian site’s rich mining legacy, visitors enjoyed artisan crafts and stalls, music with Pleasley Brass Band and a food and drinks bar.
The Victorian buildings at the pit have been lovingly developed and maintained by the Land Trust and Pleasley Pit Trust, a non-profit organisation.
Nick Rhodes captured the event.
