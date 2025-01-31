Heritage centre and cafe on the edge of the Peak District is set to close – with appeal to help secure future of museum collection
The Trustees of Wirksworth Heritage Centre have announced that they taken the difficult decision to close – with the current economic climate, increased running costs and poor trading conditions impacting the centre.
Wirksworth Heritage Centre has been an independent museum for 40 years, housing a unique local collection which focused on the rich history of the town and its inhabitants. The centre was also home to popular café and shop, with regular events and activities being hosted.
The Trustees wish to thank the staff, volunteers, members, customers and grant funders for their support over the years. They also expressed their gratitude to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, who played a major role in establishing the museum in its current location – saving a historic building and providing ongoing grant support.
In order to secure the future of the ‘Wirksworth Story’ collection, the Trustees are appealing to local businesses, groups, philanthropists and individuals to come forward and help keep the collection in the town.
Jacqueline Ferguson Lee, Chair of Wirksworth Heritage Centre Trustees, said “We appeal to interested parties to help secure the future of the collection. We get so many positive comments about the museum. Our Visitor’s Book is full of compliments. How can we allow these wonderful artefacts to be dispersed?
“Our visitors praise the museum saying it’s a little gem, full of interest and with well-presented informative displays. Please help us to secure Wirksworth’s heritage for future generations.”
