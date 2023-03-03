News you can trust since 1855
We take another trip back to the 1980s
From changing town centres to leopards going walkies - here are 15 great images showing Derbyshire life in the eighties

With our latest retro feature we taken another look back to the 1980s with some great old pictures showing how Chesterfield town centre has changed – and a leopard going for walks in a Derbyshire village.

By Brian Eyre
15 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 4:46pm

We searched our archive, along with photos from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, to bring you these evocative images, depicting what life was like in Chesterfield and Derbyshire during the eighties.

1. Derbyshire in the eighties

Corporation Street, Chesterfield, in 1985

Photo: Derbyshire Times

2. Derbyshire in the eighties

Kids enjoy the snow in Ripley, January 1986.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

3. Derbyshire in the eighties

Ambulance men on strike in North Derbyshire held a mass picket at the Chesterfield Ambulance HQ at Brampton - 17th August 1982

Photo: Julia Armstrong

4. Derbyshire in the eighties

Buxton carnival celebrates the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Di. Check out the price of fuel on sale at Kennings in the background too!

Photo: BA

