Fascinating pictures from life in Derbyshire in the 1940s, 50s and 1960s

By Brian Eyre
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 15:23 BST
These fascinating black and white photos captured by our photographers in the past show how much life has changed in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire down the decades.

From old train stations and collieries these great pictures show Chesterfield and towns across north Derbyshire, with scenes of shops, streets and events which were captured by photographers of the day.

See how much local life has changed down the decades in these images taken from our archives, Chesterfield library and Chesterfield museum.

For more photos from yesteryear, visit the retro section of our website.

Clay Cross 1956

Clay Cross 1956

Bamford station, winners of the special prize and shield in the station garden competition, 1956.

Bamford station, winners of the special prize and shield in the station garden competition, 1956.

Peak Cavern, Castleton, 1947.

Peak Cavern, Castleton, 1947.

Tom Jones turning jam jars at Pearsons of Chesterfield in 1950.

Tom Jones turning jam jars at Pearsons of Chesterfield in 1950.

