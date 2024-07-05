Exhibition on Bakewell station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Exhibition on history of station at Bakewell Old House Museum 1863 to 1967

The exhibition starts on10th July and runs until 6th November. The display has been prepared by the Peak Railway Association archives team.

It charts the history of the station from opening in 1863 until closure in 1967 and includes photos of the camping coach which was there until 1966.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big day at the station was the annual Bakewell show and this also features. Some artefacts connected to the line from Ambergate to Chinley are also included.

Platform trolleys and view to northbound platform in 1962

We hope you enjoy visiting the museum and the display.

The archives team would be very interested to hear from anyone who has photos or memories of the station in particular about the trains for the show and excursions calling at the station which are not well covered in our collection.

Contacts:

Peak Railway Association archives [email protected]

Mobile 07815544321 (text only)

Bakewell Old House Museum [email protected]