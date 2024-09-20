Evocative pictures show life in Derbyshire in the 80s and 90s - including Ripley, Heanor and Amber Valley

By Brian Eyre
Published 20th Sep 2024, 13:46 BST
We’ve searched our archives to bring you these fantastic black and white photos showing how much life has changed in Derbyshire towns and villages in Amber Valley.

From local events including carnivals, schools, charity events and news from the day. Our photographers captured events in Ripley, Codnor, Heanor, Swanwick and Riddings. These archive images take us back to the way we were 30 – 40 years ago. See how much local life has changed down the decades in these images taken from our archives.

Residents on Northen Drive, in Ripley, throw a street party to celebrate the royal wedding of Charles and Diana in 1981. Photo: George Eyre

Codnor carnival 1985. Photo: Eric Gregory

The American Adventure theme park, 1989 Photo: Derbyshire Times

The Gregg Cup winners presentation at Heanor town ground, 1985. Photo: George Eyre

