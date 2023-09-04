Discover Derbyshire's time-honoured hotels

1 . The Palace Hotel & Spa, Buxton

Buxton is a stunning place to visit, as this ariel shot of the town shows. The Palace Hotel & Spa has been serving a distinguished guestlist since it was built in 1863. It’s a prominent feature of Buxton’s skyline lending to its grand architecture designed by Henry Currey (architect to the 7th Duke of Devonshire). The hotel was ahead of its time and one of the first hotels in the country to provide its guests with hot and cold water in each room. It was also the first building in Buxton to be equipped with a telephone, a rare and luxury feature of hotels in its time. Today the hotel provides the perfect base from which to explore the sights, shopping and surroundings of Buxton. There’s a restaurant offering breakfast and dinner, a lounge bar, a health and leisure club with a pool and gym and a variety of spacious en-suite bedrooms and suites. Telephone: 0871 221 0253 Photo: Adobe