Discover Derbyshire's time-honoured hotels

Derbyshire has a rich history in hospitality. Home to many stately homes, ancient inns and vintage B&B’s, the county is renowned for its timeless and welcoming hospitality and we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to places to stay.
We’re rounded up a collection of luxury hotels that let you time-travel in style, offering a window into the past through historic architecture, period features and reimagined hotel experiences here in Derbyshire.
1. The Palace Hotel & Spa, Buxton
Buxton is a stunning place to visit, as this ariel shot of the town shows. The Palace Hotel & Spa has been serving a distinguished guestlist since it was built in 1863. It’s a prominent feature of Buxton’s skyline lending to its grand architecture designed by Henry Currey (architect to the 7th Duke of Devonshire). The hotel was ahead of its time and one of the first hotels in the country to provide its guests with hot and cold water in each room. It was also the first building in Buxton to be equipped with a telephone, a rare and luxury feature of hotels in its time.
Today the hotel provides the perfect base from which to explore the sights, shopping and surroundings of Buxton. There’s a restaurant offering breakfast and dinner, a lounge bar, a health and leisure club with a pool and gym and a variety of spacious en-suite bedrooms and suites. Telephone: 0871 221 0253 Photo: Adobe
2. Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa, Chesterfield
Ringwood Hall was constructed between 1829 and 1830 by George Hodgkinson Barrow - the proprietor of Staveley Ironworks. Then Charles Paxton Markham, Mayor of Chesterfield, lived there between 1865 and 1926 before it became a social house for the employees of the Staveley works. It became a hotel in 2002 holding Grade 2 listings, with grounds are recognized as an important historic park and gardens. Today guests can enjoy a collection of 75 individually designed rooms are located in the stunning country manor house, the Garden Wing and the Courtyard. The hotel’s Coach House Restaurant serves produce directly from the Victorian Kitchen Garden located on the grounds and the Garden Secret Spa provides a haven with luxurious facilities. Call: +44 (0)1246 280077 Photo: Ringwood Hall
3. The Rutland Arms Hotel, Bakewell
The Rutland Arms Hotel was built in 1804 to accommodate wealthy travelers visiting Buxton, learning to enjoy the growing popular pastime of tourism. It quickly became renowned as 'Derbyshire's most famous inn' and offered state-of-the-art stables for up to 60 horses, modelled on that of a stately home. For over 90 years the Inn was managed by Mrs. Ann Greaves, the creator of the world-famous Bakewell pudding. The culinary influences remain today and the hotel offers a selection of quality dining and nightlife experiences. There are 32 beautifully appointed ensuite bedrooms to choose from either located in the main hall or across the courtyard. Telephone: 01629 812812 Photo: Derbyshire Times
4. Old Hall Hotel, Buxton
Reputed to be one of the oldest hotels in England, The Old Hall hotel dates back to 1573 when it was built by Bess of Hardwick, and used to house Mary Queen of Scots between 1576 and 1578 when she was under house arrest by Queen Elizabeth I. By the time it became a hotel in 1727, Buxton had become a flourishing spa town and the hotel served visiting noblemen and aristocracy during their trips to the area.
The hotel is renowned for its originality of accommodation, with over thirty unique bedrooms that have been sympathetically refurnished. Set in aesthetically pleasing surroundings and overlooking the beautiful Pavilion Gardens, the hotel offers a selection of popular dining experiences and a wine bar for local visitors and hotel guests.
Telephone: 01298 22841 Photo: Old Hall Hotel