Derbyshire’s hidden history: 12 forgotten historical sites that you probably didn’t know about across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including Robin Hood’s hiding place and the birthplace of a revolution

These are some of the forgotten historical sites across Derbyshire and the Peak District that you may never have heard of – including Robin Hood’s hiding place and the birthplace of a revolution.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of renowned historical locations – but there are plenty of lesser-known heritage sites to explore as well.

We have compiled a list of 12 historical sites that you might know nothing about – will you be making plans to visit any of them over the coming weeks?

You need to venture off the beaten track and explore these ‘forgotten’ historical sites and buildings across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. ‘Forgotten’ historical sites to visit this summer in Derbyshire and the Peak District

When water levels at Ladybower Reservoir are low, walkers may be able to catch a glimpse of Derwent - a village that was flooded as part of the creation of the reservoir. Derwent and nearby Ashopton (pictured here) were small villages but had tight-knit communities - and Ashopton’s inn was a popular stop on the route between Sheffield and Glossop. In spite of fierce local opposition, each building in the two villages was bought compulsorily by the Derwent Valley Water Board. Residents of both villages were moved to Bamford and their homes demolished, before the area was flooded in 1945.

2. Try to spot the remains of Derbyshire’s flooded villages

In 1688, three conspirators met at Revolution House, a pretty thatched cottage in Old Whittington, to plan what would become the Glorious Revolution - an invitation to William of Orange to take the throne of England in place of James II. Tours are not available currently, as Revolution House is temporarily closed - but it is one to add to your list once the building is open to visitors again.

3. Visit the birthplace of a revolution

This Peak District chasm is both naturally and historically remarkable. It was known as a secret place of worship in the 15th century, and myths also claim that Robin Hood and Friar Tuck hid here from the authorities.

4. Visit Robin Hood’s hiding place

