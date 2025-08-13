2 . Try to spot the remains of Derbyshire’s flooded villages

When water levels at Ladybower Reservoir are low, walkers may be able to catch a glimpse of Derwent - a village that was flooded as part of the creation of the reservoir. Derwent and nearby Ashopton (pictured here) were small villages but had tight-knit communities - and Ashopton’s inn was a popular stop on the route between Sheffield and Glossop. In spite of fierce local opposition, each building in the two villages was bought compulsorily by the Derwent Valley Water Board. Residents of both villages were moved to Bamford and their homes demolished, before the area was flooded in 1945. Photo: DT