Connecting communities in Chesterfield with history and culture

A new programme of events and exhibitions will celebrate history and culture in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Borough Council has received funding from Arts Council England to host a variety of museum exhibitions being held at partner venues across the borough and a series of plays at the Winding Wheel Theatre. The programme will run until August 2025.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “Whilst Chesterfield Museum and the Pomegranate Theatre are closed for refurbishment this is a fantastic opportunity to ensure that our residents can still connect with our history and culture.

“There is lots planned as part of this programme, but we’ve ensured all the exhibitions are family friendly with interactive activities to try. We’ve also put together a great schedule of plays with some classics as well as a selection of contemporary tales. We want lots of people to come along and support these events - keep an eye on our website and social media for more details about everything taking place over the next year.”

'The Plough' by Joseph Syddall which will be displayed as part of the exhibition

Peter Knott, Midlands Area Director at Arts Council England, said: “We’re delighted to award Chesterfield Borough Council £98,750 to provide a programme of creative and cultural activities for the community to enjoy while the town’s museum and Pomegranate Theatre are closed for a major renovation project.

“This National Lottery funding will support exhibitions, theatre, activities and events at venues across the borough, ensuring local people can continue to be inspired by museum collections, delve into local history and take part in enriching creative and cultural activities on their doorstep.”

The programme will kick off in September with the Chesterfield Menagerie exhibition being held in the Assembly Rooms. At this free exhibition, members of the public will be able to see some of the many animal-themed works within the museum collection and take part in some great family-friendly activities.

In October the museum team will set up an interactive Romans exhibition in Hasland Village Hall before a final exhibition for 2024 in Old Whittington which will focus on the Victorians. The exhibitions will showcase Chesterfield’s history during these periods, and there will also be interactive activities like dressing up and handling objects.

Donkeys in Queen's Park

In 2025 exhibitions will include the Tudors, Vikings, Medieval and a look at the ‘Extraordinary Women’ who put our town on the map.

At the Winding Wheel Theatre, Rumpus Theatre Company will be bringing the classic George Bernard Shaw comedy, Arms and the Man, to audiences on Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17 October.

Then on Wednesday 23 October, the Red Ladder Theatre Company will be presenting ‘We’re Not Going Back’, a funny yet moving musical tale of three sisters set in the 1984/85 miners’ strike. In 2025 the theatre will be hosting three more plays as part of this programme.

Chesterfield Museum and the Pomegranate Theatre is being transformed as part of a multi-million pound renovation project to create a modern visitor experience in the heart of the town centre.

A Barmpton saltglaze fish flask

The refurbished hall will bring together an extended Theatre, a reconfigured and modern museum, alongside new gallery space, a café bar, education and community facilities.

Funding for the project has been provided through the Government’s Levelling Up Fund with additional funding from Arts Council England’s Capital Investment Programme to install a ventilation system in the theatre auditorium and create a new Changing Places toilet.

To find out more about the transformation of Stephenson Memorial Hall visit: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/business-and-economic-growth/regeneration-and-economic-growth/revitalising-the-heart-of-chesterfield

All the museum exhibitions happening around the borough over the next year will be listed on: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/explore-chesterfield/museum/