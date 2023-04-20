The ‘Celebrating the Cascade’ project will focus on the 60-metre hillside water feature, now more than 325 years old, which is recognised as an important piece of national heritage with grade I listed status.

Remedial work on the the cascade is urgently required due to rapid structural deterioration caused by significant leakage of water through the mortar and joints in the stonework, and into the surrounding earth, which has already resulted in the forced closure of a 19th century tunnel running beneath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cost of the full restoration project has been estimated at more than £7million and the initial injection of lottery funding will allow for essential research and development to increase visitor engagement, and therefore income, to fund the conservation phase.

The cascade above Chatsworth House is in need of repair work likely to cost around £7million.

William Cavendish, Earl of Burlington and chairman of the Chatsworth House Trust, said: “The cascade is one of the most popular features at Chatsworth and this project will enable us to ensure many more people will get to experience and enjoy it in the years to come.

“This project is just one of many ways in which we are working to bring a more diverse group of visitors to Chatsworth, as well as creating truly transformational experiences that involve both the nature and the built heritage in our custodianship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key part of the scheme will be creating of a public outreach programme to diversify and widen engagement with people who may not previously have considered Chatsworth a place for them.

The intention is to make the cascade, and the entire garden, feel more accessible and exciting for visitors and learners of all ages, and with a wide range of needs, working in partnership with organisations such as Derbyshire MIND and the Cavendish Learning Trust.

The grade I listed structure includes a temple with spouts and fountains, and 24 steps that water flows over.

Chatsworth will also look to highlight the importance of the cascade in the context of contemporary environmental and sustainability initiatives on the estate, and its place in the ‘water artery’ – a marvel of nature-based engineering that flows from the moors above the house down through the woodlands and garden, powering the cascade and a hydro-electric turbine on its way to the river Derwent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Marriott, director of the trust, said: “Celebrating the Cascade shines a spotlight on Chatsworth as a vital historic and cultural centre in the heart of England, tackling ambitious large-scale projects, in ways that reach out to people who may not consider us as a place of interest, whilst also paving the way for a restoration project which will be one of the largest seen in the region.

“The grant award from the National Lottery is a major endorsement of our vision by the UK’s most significant public funder for heritage and very much appreciated. We would also like to thank lottery players.”

She added: “The grant is a clear demonstration of support for our charity’s responsibility as a guardian of unique national treasures and reflects how closely we align with the National Lottery Heritage Fund’s newly announced key priorities for investment; saving heritage, protecting the environment, organisational sustainability and inclusion, access and participation.”