Centenary celebration for historic Chesterfield Chess Club

Chesterfield Chess Club was formed 100 years ago. Its first club night was held on 6th October, 1924 at the Station Hotel (later named the Chesterfield Hotel and recently demolished).

The driving force behind the establishment of the Club was Colonel Victor Owen Robinson MC, JP who had served in the First World War and been awarded the Military Cross for bravery an incredible three times. He was later (1945) to become Chairman of Robinson & Sons, the large family business that manufactured surgical dressings and cardboard boxes locally.

As part of the Club's Centenary celebrations, we held a Rapid Play Tournament on Thursday evening 26 September in the function room at the Red Lion in Brimington. This was well attended by members and former members of the Club. Chess clocks were used. Players had 10 minutes each to make their moves. This enabled five rounds to be played. The event was won by Peter Ackley who is a County player and one of the strongest players in the Club. He was unbeaten.

We were particularly pleased that our President, Andy Mort, was able to attend the Club for the first time since suffering a major stroke in 2021. Despite being told by doctors at the time that he would never walk again, he was determined to be there.

The Rapid Play Tournament in progress

Although the function room is upstairs and there is no lift, Andy amazed everyone by climbing the flight of stairs. This was remarkable because he had not climbed stairs since his stroke. As a result, Andy was able not only to participate in the tournament but also to present the Centenary Trophy to the winner.

2024 has been an exceptionally successful year for the Club. In the Derbyshire League, we won the First Division under new captain Martin Pettinger. The President presented the Derby Trophy to Martin following the Rapid Play Tournament. We had also entered a second team in the Derbyshire Third Division. This new team gained promotion at their first attempt which was a noteworthy achievement for George Gledhill in his first season as a captain. It was also a splendid performance by his team, several of whom were new to playing league chess.

The Club also has three teams in the Sheffield & District League. Chesterfield A tied on points in the First Division but lost out on winning the Championship as a result of a tiebreaker. The team did, however, gain revenge by winning the First Division of the Summer League. In addition, Chesterfield B were promoted to Division Two and Chesterfield C were promoted to Division Three.

Chesterfield Chess Club meets upstairs at the Red Lion in Brimington every Thursday evening from 7.30pm.

We welcome players of all abilities whether they simply want to play a friendly game of chess or whether they wish to have the opportunity to play in matches. Most of our members do play some chess on line but find playing over the board a much more satisfying experience.