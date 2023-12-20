Can you remember these 14 lost attractions across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – among the most popular places to visit for families in the 80s and 90s?
If you grew up in Chesterfield or Derbyshire during the 80s and 90s, these well-loved attractions will be rooted firmly in your memories.
These attractions were some of the most popular across Chesterfield and Derbyshire before the turn of the century, but sadly, they have now closed their doors.
Some were demolished entirely, while a selection of other sites have survived – with new businesses taking them on.
How many of them have you visited in the past, and which ones would you like to see return?
