4. Cromford Mills

Buildings one, 18 and 26 at Cromford Mills are at risk - as well as an aqueduct on the site. This listed building is a former cotton mill factory complex dating from 1771. Historic England said: “the building houses an introductory film associated with the visitor centre in Building 17 on the ground floor, but the upper storey is unoccupied, and its lightweight roof structure and asbestos roof covering is failing. Historic England awarded the Arkwright Society Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund grants to address loss of revenue and a project development grant in 2021 to consider re-roofing options.”

Photo: Photo © David Martin (cc-by-sa/2.0)