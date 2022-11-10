Historic England has published its annual Heritage at Risk Register for 2022 – offering an annual snapshot of the critical health of England’s most valued historic places, and highlighting those most at risk of being lost as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.
A total of 28 sites across the East Midlands have been added to the Register because of concerns about their condition – with Historic England granting £1,456,565 to help preserve 13 historic sites in the region last year.
These are the listed buildings and monuments in Derbyshire that, according to Historic England, are at risk of being lost forever.
1. Lumsdale Mills
Lumsdale Mills and its associated water management features is a scheduled monument - and features on the list of Derbyshire heritage sites at risk.
2. St Mary’s Church, Wirksworth
Historic England said: “This early English church has been restored twice, but by 2019, the aged roof coverings were defective and actively leaking. A National Lottery Heritage Fund grant was awarded in early 2020 for the replacement of the nave roof coverings. The work was completed in summer 2020, alongside the replacement of the north transept roof tiles. The Parochial Church Council are maintaining other roofs. The below ground drainage is thought to be problematic and supporters are working hard to raise funds for ongoing maintenance and repairs.”
3. Darley Abbey Mills
This is a former manufacturing cotton textile factory built by the Evans family of Darley Abbey. Derby City Council are working with the owners to encourage comprehensive repairs of the North Mill building, thought to date from the mid 1820s.
4. Cromford Mills
Buildings one, 18 and 26 at Cromford Mills are at risk - as well as an aqueduct on the site. This listed building is a former cotton mill factory complex dating from 1771. Historic England said: “the building houses an introductory film associated with the visitor centre in Building 17 on the ground floor, but the upper storey is unoccupied, and its lightweight roof structure and asbestos roof covering is failing. Historic England awarded the Arkwright Society Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund grants to address loss of revenue and a project development grant in 2021 to consider re-roofing options.”
