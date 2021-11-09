Birthday celebrations in Eckington, Cromford and Chesterfield, clockwise from top.
Birthday memories of Derbyshire people are spurred by Prince Charles' big day

Birthdays are memorable for family and friends getting together, tucking into tasty treats and unwrapping gifts.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 11:23 am

Prince Charles will celebrate his 73rd birthday on November 14 and will undoubtedly be showered with gifts and well wishes from members of the Royal family.

In honour of the heir to the throne’s special day, we take a look back at favourite birthday photos from our achives.

1. Castleton

Ellie Kendall celebrates her eighth birthday by singing carols underground at Treak Cliff cavern in Castleton in December 2007.

2. Heanor

Pupils Aimee Starbuck, 11, teacher Jane Tipper and Katie Johnson, 10, celebrate teacher Jane Tipper's 70th birthday at St Michaels House School.

3. Killamarsh

Mary Whitfield, of Killamarsh, gives 80th birthday gifts to charity in memory of her son in 2007.

4. Ilkeston

Erewash mayor Coun Eileen Knight and Rita Leverton, chairman of the Ilkeston 50+ forum, present a birthday cake to Winnie Warburton to mark her 100th birthday in 2007.

