Archive photos show life at Staveley's Springwell School down the years

We’ve raided the DT archives to bring you these great photos showing school drama productions, exam success and fun times for pupils at Springwell Community School in Staveley.
They’re sure to bring memories flooding back for former students and staff alike. Do you reconise anyone you know?
1. Springwell Fashion Show
Students turned models to hit the catwalk for the 2007 Springwell School fashion show.
Seen here are Annabelle Sutherland, Mary Hickey, Becky Measures - who was compere for the event -Toni Jennings, Julie Whitwell and Charlotte Lewis. Photo: Marisa Cashill
2. Springwell Community School
Artful Dodger, Ashley Knowles, Fagin David O Meara, Nancy jessica Mason and Oliver Martin Boyd in the Springwell Community School performance of Oliver back in 2008 Photo: Marisa Cashill
3. Health day
This Springwell school health day took place in 2009, with Jes Jackson and Garrett Nixon pictured Photo: terry walden
4. Springwell Community School
Jonathan Nadin Head of IT at Springwell Community School has his legs waxed for Comic Relief by Jen Marsh Drama Coordinator in 2011 Photo: Marisa Cashill