News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Archive photos show life at Staveley's Springwell School down the years

We’ve raided the DT archives to bring you these great photos showing school drama productions, exam success and fun times for pupils at Springwell Community School in Staveley.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 12:37 BST

They’re sure to bring memories flooding back for former students and staff alike. Do you reconise anyone you know?

MORE SCHOOL NOSTALGIA: Do you recognise anyone from these Derbyshire school proms pictures from 2012?

Students turned models to hit the catwalk for the 2007 Springwell School fashion show. Seen here are Annabelle Sutherland, Mary Hickey, Becky Measures - who was compere for the event -Toni Jennings, Julie Whitwell and Charlotte Lewis.

1. Springwell Fashion Show

Students turned models to hit the catwalk for the 2007 Springwell School fashion show. Seen here are Annabelle Sutherland, Mary Hickey, Becky Measures - who was compere for the event -Toni Jennings, Julie Whitwell and Charlotte Lewis. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
Artful Dodger, Ashley Knowles, Fagin David O Meara, Nancy jessica Mason and Oliver Martin Boyd in the Springwell Community School performance of Oliver back in 2008

2. Springwell Community School

Artful Dodger, Ashley Knowles, Fagin David O Meara, Nancy jessica Mason and Oliver Martin Boyd in the Springwell Community School performance of Oliver back in 2008 Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
This Springwell school health day took place in 2009, with Jes Jackson and Garrett Nixon pictured

3. Health day

This Springwell school health day took place in 2009, with Jes Jackson and Garrett Nixon pictured Photo: terry walden

Photo Sales
Jonathan Nadin Head of IT at Springwell Community School has his legs waxed for Comic Relief by Jen Marsh Drama Coordinator in 2011

4. Springwell Community School

Jonathan Nadin Head of IT at Springwell Community School has his legs waxed for Comic Relief by Jen Marsh Drama Coordinator in 2011 Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Derbyshire