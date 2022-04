We have been working with the local studies department of Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield museum and delving into our archives to bring you these great images from yesteryear.

We’ve matched up the retro street images with photos of how the areas look now.

1. Council HQ The North East Derbyshire Distict Council office building on Saltergate in 1995. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

2. Saltergate The building today is still empty, depsite plans to convert it into flats Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

3. The thirties This shot shows how Saltergate looked in 1936\7. Photo: Chesterfield Library\brorough en Photo Sales

4. Saltergate The street as it is today Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales