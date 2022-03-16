Amazing movie locations that you can visit in Derbyshire

The rich history immersed within the walls of some of the UK’s most stunning stately homes, castles and manors combined with the quaint villages, luscious forests and rich mountainscapes make Derbyshire a movie director’s hot spot.
Here are some of the big screen spots you can visit yourself...
1. Castleton
This beautiful spot in the Derbyshire Dales was rumoured to have been a recent secret location for filming of the Game of Thrones prequel – yet to reach cinemas. It’s also served as the location for multiple UK TV programmes. The GOT filming took place out in the open where you can visit for a walk or a picnic, but Castleton is home to many beautiful places of interest including Peveril Castle, the Peak Cavern and it forms part of the ridge walk from Mam Tor to Loose hill.
Photo: jason chadwick
2. Kedleston Hall
This stunning neo-classical manor house has featured in The Duchess with Keira Knightly as it stood in for London’s Devonshire House and was used as Tarzan’s ancestral home in The Legend of Tarzan featuring Hollywood elite Samuel L Jackson and Margot Robbie.
Few people know that the former inhabitant of Kedleston Hall, Baroness Curzon of Kedleston, was the inspiration behind the iconic character Lady Grantham in Downton Abbey.
Visitors can pay this 18th Century mansion a visit between Monday and Friday’s and enjoy walks in the extensive gardens.
Kedleston Road, near Quarndon, Derbyshire, DE22 Tel: 01332842191
Photo: submitted
3. Hardwick Hall
Hardwick Hall is a fantastic place to visit for explorers of all ages and is open daily for house tours and access to the gardens and restaurants. Harry Potter and his wizardry friends descended upon Hardwick Hall in the movie Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. More recently hosted Margot Robbie in the 2017 blockbuster Mary Queen of Scots and stood in for an old Hampton Court in the epic movie. Doe Lea, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S44 5QJ. Tel: 0124 6850430
Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Stanage Edge
A couple of miles to the North of Hathersage is Stanage Edge – a stunning spot that’s featured in the climax of Pride & Prejudice. When Keira Knightley’s character Elizabeth Bennet contemplates her future with Darcy played by Matthew MacFadyan. It’s free to visit and a popular spot with Derbyshire’s photographer community because of its striking views over the valley below. Take a pack lunch, a full battery on your phone and enjoy some of Derbyshire’s most breath-taking views. Close to Hathersage: 53.3473° N, 1.6333° W
Photo: Scott Merrylees