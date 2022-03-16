Amazing movie locations that you can visit in Derbyshire

1. Castleton

This beautiful spot in the Derbyshire Dales was rumoured to have been a recent secret location for filming of the Game of Thrones prequel – yet to reach cinemas. It’s also served as the location for multiple UK TV programmes. The GOT filming took place out in the open where you can visit for a walk or a picnic, but Castleton is home to many beautiful places of interest including Peveril Castle, the Peak Cavern and it forms part of the ridge walk from Mam Tor to Loose hill.

Photo: jason chadwick