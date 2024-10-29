34 photos that offer a glimpse inside Chesterfield and Derbyshire’s creepiest buildings – including abandoned rail tunnels, haunted sites and homes with dark pasts

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 29th Oct 2024, 12:38 BST
With Halloween fast approaching, get into the spooky mood with these 30 photos –which show some of the creepiest buildings across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

Lost Places & Forgotten Faces is an urban explorer who has visited a number of eerie derelict sites across the county – from abandoned factories and homes to the rail tunnel that still stands under the streets of Chesterfield.

These 30 pictures showcase some of the most creepy abandoned sites that Chesterfield and Derbyshire have to offer – can you spot anywhere that you recognise?

These are some of the creepiest buildings located across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

1. Creepy buildings

These are some of the creepiest buildings located across Chesterfield and Derbyshire. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Cottage Hill Farm is a 19th century Chesterfield farmhouse, with outbuildings also found on the site. Once located in rural settings, the property is now surrounded by a built-up area. The farm was last occupied by the Needham family - Frank Needham, a farmer, and his wife Shirley. After his wife passed away, Frank retired in 2013. The farm was sealed up, with most of the family's belongings inside, including a number of very old vintage items and a player piano from the 1920's.

2. Cottage Hill Farm

Cottage Hill Farm is a 19th century Chesterfield farmhouse, with outbuildings also found on the site. Once located in rural settings, the property is now surrounded by a built-up area. The farm was last occupied by the Needham family - Frank Needham, a farmer, and his wife Shirley. After his wife passed away, Frank retired in 2013. The farm was sealed up, with most of the family's belongings inside, including a number of very old vintage items and a player piano from the 1920's. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Frank sadly died in April 2019, aged 82. The farm now stands dormant, is regularly frequented by vandals, and has been badly trashed and ransacked.

3. Cottage Hill Farm

Frank sadly died in April 2019, aged 82. The farm now stands dormant, is regularly frequented by vandals, and has been badly trashed and ransacked. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Lost Places & Forgotten Faces said: “It was so unbelievably sad to see a place like this fall into such a state.”

4. Cottage Hill Farm

Lost Places & Forgotten Faces said: “It was so unbelievably sad to see a place like this fall into such a state.” Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

