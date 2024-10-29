2 . Cottage Hill Farm

Cottage Hill Farm is a 19th century Chesterfield farmhouse, with outbuildings also found on the site. Once located in rural settings, the property is now surrounded by a built-up area. The farm was last occupied by the Needham family - Frank Needham, a farmer, and his wife Shirley. After his wife passed away, Frank retired in 2013. The farm was sealed up, with most of the family's belongings inside, including a number of very old vintage items and a player piano from the 1920's. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces