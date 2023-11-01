These 30 photos show some of the creepiest buildings found across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.
Lost Places & Forgotten Faces is an urban explorer who has visited a number of eerie derelict sites across the county – from abandoned factories and homes to the rail tunnel that still stands under the streets of Chesterfield.
These 30 pictures showcase some of the most creepy abandoned sites that Chesterfield and Derbyshire have to offer – can you spot anywhere that you recognise?
1. Abandoned buildings
These are some of the eeriest buildings in Derbyshire. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
2. Cottage Hill Farm
Cottage Hill Farm is a 19th century Chesterfield farmhouse and outbuildings. Once located in rural settings, the property is now surrounded by a built-up area. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
3. Cottage Hill Farm
The farm was last occupied by the Needham family - Frank Needham, a farmer, and his wife Shirley. After his wife passed away, Frank retired in 2013. The farm was sealed up, with most of the family's belongings inside, including a number of very old vintage items and a player piano from the 1920's. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
4. Cottage Hill Farm
Frank sadly died in April 2019, aged 82. The farm now stands dormant, is regularly frequented by vandals, and has been badly trashed and ransacked. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces