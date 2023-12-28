These pictures into the past show some of the lost country houses which once dotted the countryside around Chesterfield and Derbyshire.
They include a ruined mansion which once served as a backdrop to a Hollywood film, the former manor homes of the wealthiest and best-known Derbyshire families and several houses built on the historic sites of much older Medieval country seats.
Chesterfield and District Civic Society has produced a list of lost, or much reduced, country properties within a 10-mile radius of Chesterfield.
Others not pictured include Wingfield Manor at South Wingfield, Whittington Manor, Walton Hall, Spital House, Park House at Pilsley, Linacre Hall at Brampton and Caus Hall at Old Brampton.
We’ve also included photos and illustrations of historic lost buildings from the archives, including Melbourne Castle.
1. Alfreton Hall
Most of the early 18th Century house near the parish church, the home of the Morewood (later Palmer-Morewood) family, was demolished in 1968, leaving a Victorian rump, dating from 1855. The civic society says it is now used as a community centre. Photo: philip.riden
2. Brimington Hall
Brimington Hall was a 16th or 17th Century manor house in the centre of the village and was demolished in 1924–31. Two rooms are believed to have been salvaged and shipped to the United States. Chesterfield and District Civic Society said: "The hall probably stood on the site of a medieval house which was the home of a family named Brimington, who were lords of the manor. The manor was later acquired by the Foljambe family of Walton and the hall was occupied for a time by a junior branch of that family." Photo: Submitted
3. Eastwood Hall, Ashover
Eastwood Hall was a 16th or early 17th Century house built by the Reresby family. It was reduced to a ruin by a skirmish in the Civil War and has steadily decayed since. Photo: philip.riden
4. Oldcotes, Heath
The last mansion built by Bess of Hardwick, completed in the 1590s for her second son William Cavendish. The civic society said: "Because his first wife died young, William never moved to Oldcotes from Hardwick and the house was little used. Later sold to the Pierrepont family, who lived there for a time but in 1700 dismantled Oldcotes. Some of the facing stonework was used to build High House nearby. A farm now stands on the site of Oldcotes." Photo: philip.riden