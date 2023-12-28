2 . Brimington Hall

Brimington Hall was a 16th or 17th Century manor house in the centre of the village and was demolished in 1924–31. Two rooms are believed to have been salvaged and shipped to the United States. Chesterfield and District Civic Society said: "The hall probably stood on the site of a medieval house which was the home of a family named Brimington, who were lords of the manor. The manor was later acquired by the Foljambe family of Walton and the hall was occupied for a time by a junior branch of that family." Photo: Submitted