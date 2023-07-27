News you can trust since 1855
17 amazing pictures showing how we used to live in Chesterfield in the 1980s

It was a decade that brought royal visits and promotion celebrations, as these amazing photos give you a glimpse into Chesterfield life four decades ago
By Brian Eyre
Published 20th Oct 2022, 13:24 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 08:45 BST

We have delved into our archives, along with images from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection to bring you these great images from the eighties.

Miss Chesterfield competion contestants in 1986

1. Miss Chesterfield

Miss Chesterfield competion contestants in 1986 Photo: RKH

Shrove Tuesday pancake race with bank staff and customers on Beetwell Street, 1986.

2. Flippin' 'eck!

Shrove Tuesday pancake race with bank staff and customers on Beetwell Street, 1986. Photo: Derbyshire Times\Chesterfield Library

Chesterfield Springbank Road street party, July 1981

3. street party

Chesterfield Springbank Road street party, July 1981 Photo: Submitted

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Robinsons on Chester Street in 1986

4. Fire at Robinsons

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Robinsons on Chester Street in 1986 Photo: Derbyshire Times

