14 photos showing what life was like in Chesterfield in the 1950s

It was the decade that saw the birth of rock and roll, the teddyboy and end of rationing – but what was life like in Chesterfield in the 1950s?
We’ve dug out these images from our archive, along with photos from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, depicting what life was like in fifties Chesterfield.
1. Chesterfield in the 1950s
The view looking towards Rose Hill from the Market Hall, showing the Town Hall, in 1959
Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher
2. Chesterfield in the 1950s
Chesterfield High Street in 1952, with the familar name of Marks & Spencer in the centre
Photo: R Wilsher
3. Chesterfield in the 1950s
The closest thing Cheterfield ever had to spaghetti junction - Horns Bridge in the fifties. Pictured supplied by Chesterfield Museum Service\Chesterfield Borough Council
Photo: Chesterfield museum
4. Chesterfield in the 1950s
Foods at. Horns Bridge inJuly 1958
Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher