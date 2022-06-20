Let us know if there any others that we’ve missed – as well as what you’d like to see happen to these abandoned buildings.
1. Former NEDDC offices
The former HQ of NE Derbyshire District Council on Saltergate has been empty for some time. Developers were given permission to convert the site into retirement apartments, but that scheme was shelved. Last year new plans were submitted to turn the building into flats 'young professionals and new families’, but that too seems to have stalled.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Chatsworth Road.
There are a number of empty homes and former commercial sites, like this one, which are really run down on the town's famous Chatsworth Road.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Martha's Vinyard
The former Martha's Vinyard pub on Corporation Street, which previously ran as the Barking Badger, has been empty for some time and is not the greatest view for people coming into town from the station.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Chatsworth Road
Another of the abandoned houses on Chatsworth Road. This one near the Tap House pub.
Photo: Brian Eyre