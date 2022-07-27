Visitors to Chesterfield town centre had a chance to step back into the Middle Ages and see Chesterfield’s history and heritage brought to life.
Visitors to Chesterfield town centre had a chance to step back into the Middle Ages and see Chesterfield’s history and heritage brought to life.

10 photos show Medieval Fun as popular event returns to Chesterfield town centre

See if you can spot yourself or friends and family in our Medieval Fun Day pictures

By Brian Eyre
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 4:05 pm

The popular event, organised by Chesterfield Borough Council, returned after being cancelled due to Covid.

People enjoyed the Thomas Stanley Retinue reenactors group, a dragon walking the streets, Medieval Surgeon plus much more.

1. Chesterfield medieval fun day

Chesterfield medieval fun day returns. A dragon takes a walk through the town.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Chesterfield medieval fun day returns.

Sherwood Knights templar members Andrew Alverson, Kyle Alverson and Trevor Leatherland.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Chesterfield medieval fun day returns.

Angela Madden, Moira Holland and Janet Atkinson from North Derbyshire WASPI.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Chesterfield medieval fun day returns.

Jessica Woodhead from Chesterfield museum showing Jessica and Isaac Kirkwood some medieval items.

Photo: Brian Eyre

