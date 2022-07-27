10 photos show Medieval Fun as popular event returns to Chesterfield town centre

Visitors to Chesterfield town centre had a chance to step back into the Middle Ages and see Chesterfield’s history and heritage brought to life.
People enjoyed the Thomas Stanley Retinue reenactors group, a dragon walking the streets, Medieval Surgeon plus much more.
1. Chesterfield medieval fun day
Chesterfield medieval fun day returns. A dragon takes a walk through the town.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Chesterfield medieval fun day returns.
Sherwood Knights templar members Andrew Alverson, Kyle Alverson and Trevor Leatherland.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Chesterfield medieval fun day returns.
Angela Madden, Moira Holland and Janet Atkinson from North Derbyshire WASPI.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Chesterfield medieval fun day returns.
Jessica Woodhead from Chesterfield museum showing Jessica and Isaac Kirkwood some medieval items.
Photo: Brian Eyre