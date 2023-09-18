News you can trust since 1855
10 historic photos show antique postcards, maps and books of Derbyshire and the Peak District in a bygone era

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 18th Sep 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 15:20 BST

The fine art auction of items from the late Dr Brian Robinson’s estate, included antique postcards, maps and books both old and new all of Derbyshire interest.Brian's postcard collection consisted of over thirteen hundred cards mainly dating from the early 20th century covering almost every part of Derbyshire you can think of – including Hathersage, Bamford, Ladybower Dam, Castleton, Grindleford, Monsal Dale and many more.

His map collection features maps from most of the prestigious map makers of the 16-18th centuries again mainly of Derbyshire. Some show the county as a whole while others are road and distance charts between the towns and villages of the county. The collection includes maps by John Speede (1552-1629), John Ogilby (1600-1676), Robert Morden (1650-1703) and Richard Blome (1635-1705) to name just a few.

As a renowned author himself Brian had a vast number of books on his beloved Derbyshire both old and new.

A favourite lot was a group of 40 Clarion Ramblers publications dating from the 1920s to 1960s which sold for £260.

The collection, auctioned at Sheffield Auction Gallery on Friday, September 15, also included a large quantity of Derbyshire Archaeological Journals and Derwent Valley water board minutes dating back to the 1920-40s. The books cover most areas of Derbyshire dating back to the 19th century to present day all proudly bearing Brian’s personal book plate.

View of Castleton from Peak Castle

1. Beautiful village

View of Castleton from Peak Castle Photo: submit

A lovely montage postcard featuring Hathersage.

2. Derbyshire in a bygone era

A lovely montage postcard featuring Hathersage. Photo: submit

Postcard depicts Toad's Mouth rock, near Hathersage. The aptly named boulder is located at Burbage Bridge

3. Fine Art Auction

Postcard depicts Toad's Mouth rock, near Hathersage. The aptly named boulder is located at Burbage Bridge Photo: submit

The stream runs between the pretty village cottages in Castleton.

4. Tourist spot

The stream runs between the pretty village cottages in Castleton. Photo: submit

