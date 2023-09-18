Postcards of Derbyshire which were collected over many years have sold for hundreds of pounds at auction.

The fine art auction of items from the late Dr Brian Robinson’s estate, included antique postcards, maps and books both old and new all of Derbyshire interest.Brian's postcard collection consisted of over thirteen hundred cards mainly dating from the early 20th century covering almost every part of Derbyshire you can think of – including Hathersage, Bamford, Ladybower Dam, Castleton, Grindleford, Monsal Dale and many more.

His map collection features maps from most of the prestigious map makers of the 16-18th centuries again mainly of Derbyshire. Some show the county as a whole while others are road and distance charts between the towns and villages of the county. The collection includes maps by John Speede (1552-1629), John Ogilby (1600-1676), Robert Morden (1650-1703) and Richard Blome (1635-1705) to name just a few.

As a renowned author himself Brian had a vast number of books on his beloved Derbyshire both old and new.

A favourite lot was a group of 40 Clarion Ramblers publications dating from the 1920s to 1960s which sold for £260.

The collection, auctioned at Sheffield Auction Gallery on Friday, September 15, also included a large quantity of Derbyshire Archaeological Journals and Derwent Valley water board minutes dating back to the 1920-40s. The books cover most areas of Derbyshire dating back to the 19th century to present day all proudly bearing Brian’s personal book plate.

