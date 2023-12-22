Young hospital patients given Christmas cheer with special visit from Santa bikers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sparkly Santa bikers paid a visit to young patients who may be facing Christmas in hospital in a trip organised by much-loved memory-making charity me&dee.

Gary West and Kelly Tims, of Stapenhill, have been organising Santa bike trips delivering presents for poorly children supported by Melbourne-based me&dee for several years.

This year a team of around 30 bikers riding beautifully lit up vehicles visited both Royal Derby Hospital and Queen’s Hospital in Burton to hand out gifts donated by the charity and its supporters.

Maria Hanson MBE, who founded me&dee to help families make memories together when a potentially life-limiting illness has been diagnosed, said the Santa bikers had done a brilliant job raising Christmas cheer.

She said: “Our Santa bike visit each year is a highlight in the me&dee calendar. Christmas can be a tough time for some of the families we support, many of whom are spending a lot of time in hospital. It’s easy to forget that for lots of people, Christmas is not necessarily easy. These Santa bikers do such a brilliant job in putting some fun and sparkle into Christmas for families who may be struggling at this time of year. Our heartfelt thanks go to them for once again turning out to make Christmas special.”

Jill Matthews, chief officer of Derby and Burton Hospitals Charity, said: “When a young person is poorly and in hospital at this time of year it's especially tough for them and their families. Fundraisers like me&dee and the Santa bikers with their gift donations can make a difficult time a little bit brighter and they certainly bring a smile to everyone who sees them. I would like to thank them for thinking of us and putting our patients at the heart of their plans this Christmas."