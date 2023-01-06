A critical incident has been declared in Derbyshire hospitals over a three day period in the week before Christmas and was followed by another critical incident announced on December 31.

Kaye Stevenson, A&E matron at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital said: "I've been nursing for 18 years and this is the worst I've seen it in the emergency department.”

Dr Hal Spencer, Chief Executive at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, added: "Colleagues across the Trust continue to work exceptionally hard, around the clock, to meet the unprecedented demand we’re currently facing. As always, I want to thank everybody for continuing to provide such exceptional care during these exceptional circumstances.

“We know that patients are frustrated too, longer waiting times and unprecedented demand mean that we are changing how we deliver care – focusing on those who need us the most – we appreciate everybody’s patience and support.

“As we are in a critical incident across the whole Derby and Derbyshire system, we continue to respond as best as possible to the pressures we’re all facing and we need the public to help us, help them.

“This means only coming to our Emergency Department if needed, visiting friends and relatives only if free from bugs and illnesses, wearing a mask and helping get friends and family home as soon as they no longer need hospital care.”

Dr Chris Weiner, Executive Medical Director for NHS Derby and Derbyshire, said: "By declaring a critical incident we are able to introduce extra support, focusing on frontline care and discharges and we are monitoring the situation hourly. Ensuring the safe care of patients is our main priority and staff continue to work tirelessly to provide this.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital thanked its staff for their hard work as the health and care system in Derbyshire faces an unprecedented demand for services.

"Our message continues to be that we are here for anyone who needs us and it’s important that people needing medical help consider self-care where this is appropriate, or contacting NHS 111 online, their GP, or going to an urgent care centre first and to only call 999 if their condition is life threatening.”

