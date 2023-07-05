Wirksworth choir concert raises £900 for vital Derbyshire health charities

Originally planned as the 2021 concert before Covid forced a rethink, the Gresley Male Voice Choir, from Swadlincote, finally took the stage at St Mary’s Church on Saturday, June 24, along with with male voice choirs from Bestwood and Pye Hill, both in Nottinghamshire, for an exhibition of soaring harmonies.

Proceeds from the concert were split equally between Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) and the patients’ fund attached to the Nightingale Macmillan Unit (NMU) at Royal Derby Hospital, and delivered to both organisations on Monday, July 3.

Joanne Flint, who inherited the tradition of organising the concerts from her late father and aunt, said: “We would like to thank all the performers and the audience for the generosity and fantastic support they have given and a very special thank you to musical directors Karl Harper and Mirek Rus.

From left, Janet Sanders from the NMU at Royal Derby Hospital, Veronica and Joanne Flint, and Richard and Grace Fletcher for DLRAA.

“From the very first note it was the purest of male harmony a truly spellbinding memorable evening thank you, and to members from the Matlock Derwent Valley Lions Club who helped us on the evening.”

Since first taking off in 2008, DLRAA has carried out more than 24,000 rescue missions at an average cost of £1,700 each time – entirely funded by the charity’s supporters.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the charity, community volunteer Richard Fletcher said: “We were delighted to be presented with the cheque from Joanne and her family. DLRAA relies entirely on donations from members of the public as it receives no government or National Lottery funding.

“Therefore, support from people such as Joanne really is invaluable and goes a long way to helping to keep our lifesaving service flying and saving lives.”

The NMU is a 21-bed specialist palliative care unit which provides care to patients with advanced progressive and life limiting illness, including Joanne’s father back in 2011. Donations to the patients’ fund are used to fund the purchase of equipment and services over and above NHS budgets.