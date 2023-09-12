News you can trust since 1855
Wingerworth Allotments MacMillan Coffee Morning was a huge success

On September 3rd, the allotments at Wingerworth opened for ‘coffee and cake’ in support of MacMillan Cancer Support.
By Greg HartContributor
Published 12th Sep 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read
It was a busy morning with many local residents dropping in.

With the help of Men in Sheds, children could build and paint bird boxes for use on the site.

Members of the public were also given guided tours of the site.

All-in-all, it was a successful event raising over £410. The organisers wish to thank all who came.

