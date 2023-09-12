Wingerworth Allotments MacMillan Coffee Morning was a huge success
On September 3rd, the allotments at Wingerworth opened for ‘coffee and cake’ in support of MacMillan Cancer Support.
It was a busy morning with many local residents dropping in.
With the help of Men in Sheds, children could build and paint bird boxes for use on the site.
Members of the public were also given guided tours of the site.
All-in-all, it was a successful event raising over £410. The organisers wish to thank all who came.