We celebrate 75 years of the NHS with 75 great pictures of Derbyshire health workers over the decades
As the NHS marks its 75th anniversary, these great pictures from hospitals across Derbyshire so what life has been like for local doctors, nurses and health workers down the decades.
By Brian Eyre
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:19 BST
See if you can spot anyone you know in these 75 photos taken from our own archiv,e plus pictures from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection
