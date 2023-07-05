News you can trust since 1855
NHS in DerbyshireNHS in Derbyshire
NHS in Derbyshire

We celebrate 75 years of the NHS with 75 great pictures of Derbyshire health workers over the decades

As the NHS marks its 75th anniversary, these great pictures from hospitals across Derbyshire so what life has been like for local doctors, nurses and health workers down the decades.
By Brian Eyre
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:19 BST

See if you can spot anyone you know in these 75 photos taken from our own archiv,e plus pictures from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection

Nurses at a candle-lit carol service at the Devonshire Royal Hospital in 1966

1. NHS in Derbyshire

Nurses at a candle-lit carol service at the Devonshire Royal Hospital in 1966 Photo: Jason Chadwick

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Royal Hospital at Calow - getting equipment ready for opening - April 1984

2. NHS in Derbyshire

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Royal Hospital at Calow - getting equipment ready for opening - April 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Cutting the turkey at Ripley Hospital in 1963.

3. NHS in Derbyshire

Cutting the turkey at Ripley Hospital in 1963. Photo: George Eyre

Chesterfield Royal Hospital nurses and Chesterfield Police take on a trolley bed race to mark the opening of the Inner Ring Road in the town in 1984

4. NHS in Derbyshire

Chesterfield Royal Hospital nurses and Chesterfield Police take on a trolley bed race to mark the opening of the Inner Ring Road in the town in 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

