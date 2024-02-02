“Unfortunate” delay to opening of new dental surgery in Derbyshire town left without any practices

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bolsover residents were left without a dental practice when, back in March 2023, Bupa announced plans close or merge 85 dental practices across the UK – including its Bolsover location.

Practices in the surrounding areas of Staveley and Clowne agreed to take on patients from Bolsover, but this meant residents faced lengthy round trips just to see a dentist.

A dental practice was set to open in Bolsover yesterday, but the NHS has confirmed that the launch has now been delayed by a month.

An NHS Derby & Derbyshire Integrated Care Board spokesperson said: “NHS Derby & Derbyshire has continued to progress plans to reopen dental services in the Bolsover area. However, the ICB regrets to inform residents that the plan to open has been delayed by one month and the new opening date is expected to be 1 March 2024.

“The delay is due to finalising the necessary contractual arrangement. Further delay is not envisaged at this time. Local residents will still be able to access dental services during this time via the nearby dental practice arrangements that have been put in place. We shall continue to keep you updated on progress towards restoring dental services in the area.”

Mark Fletcher, Conservative MP for Bolsover, also issued a statement on the “unfortunate” delays to the opening of the dental practice.

He said: “Yesterday I spoke with the senior leadership at the Derbyshire Integrated Care Board and they informed me of the issues they are facing getting the interim dental practice up and running. I have continued chasing the officials responsible but information about impending delays was withheld so as to not jeopardise ongoing legal negotiations.

“The ICB now expects the practice to open from March 1, but no further delays are anticipated. This was due to complications in transferring the lease agreement of the former Bupa practice.