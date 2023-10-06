Treetops Hospice launches Make a Will Month with free advice and support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a new hospice blog, Julie Walker, Treetops Legacy and In Memoriam Relationships Manager, explained how important it is to have a Will:

“Making a Will is a way of ensuring your loved ones are taken care of in the future and that your estate and possessions can be distributed as you wish. It gives peace of mind and security, not just for you, but for those you love.

“It’s also important to keep your Will up to date to reflect significant changes in your life such as moving house, getting married, or welcoming a new addition to the family.”

Julie Walker, Treetops Legacy and In Memoriam Relationships Manager

Treetops offers a range of support to those interested in writing or amending a Will including a free Online Will service and free Wills Clinics. A list of local solicitors who offer preferential rates for Treetops supporters is also available on request.

“After looking after your loved ones, it would be wonderful if you would consider leaving Treetops a gift,” Julie continues. “Up to two in five of our hospice patients are cared for through a gift in a Will so it’s a way of helping us to care for local people and their loved ones for years to come.

“Even leaving us a legacy of a small value makes a big difference to the charity. Last year, the total amount of legacies of £5,000 or less that we received, together helped provide almost 249 nights of end-of-life nursing care for patients at home, and support for their families.”

Those who let Treetops Hospice know they are leaving a gift receive a special lapel pin as a gesture of thanks and are invited to special events. Those who leave the charity a gift in their Will are remembered with a gold leaf on the hospice’s unique Memory Tree.

To read Julie’s complete blog, visit www.treetops.org.uk/makeawill or contact Julie Walker for more information at [email protected] or call 07769 318433.