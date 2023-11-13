Treetops Hospice highlights significance of memories with help from Derby students

BA Film and TV students from the University of Derby and media specialists from Bloc Digital have come together to support Treetops Hospice’s Christmas fundraising campaign.

The film project, which focuses on the importance of sharing memories, has been a valuable opportunity to both engage the next generation of students in charity and to enhance skills development and knowledge exchange within the community.

The film is part of the charity’s ‘Light up a Life’ appeal which invites people to share a memory of a loved one on the hospice’s virtual Christmas tree and donate to support the local charity. The annual Light up a Life event at the hospice in Risley, which this year will be on Sunday 3rd December, includes a moment to reflect and remember loved ones.

Capturing the film provided a group of second and third-year students the ability to put their videography skills into practice for the first time within a community-based live project. The group was led by Matt Gilooly, a Learning Technology Media Adviser at the University of Derby, and experienced media directors from Bloc Digital, who donated their wealth of skills and experience to design, direct, and edit the piece.

Among those featured in the film is Clair Attwood, who shares precious memories of her late dad and what taking part in Light up a Life each year since he died has meant to her.

Derby-based marketing content and digital solutions business, Bloc Digital, has donated time and skills to support Treetops Hospice for several years, helping to produce the charity’s virtual memorial service during COVID-19 and even painting a colourful mural near the hospice’s reception.

Julie Heath, Chief Executive at Treetops Hospice, thanked Bloc and the University of Derby for generously donating their skills during this project.

“Light up a Life is a very special event for Treetops and its organisations like Bloc and the university, and of course our wonderful contributors, who help us to bring it all together. We’re very grateful to have both the enthusiasm of the students and the expertise of the directors to create this special insight into the importance of memories. We now look forward to hundreds of families enjoying the finished film.”

Dr. Daithí McMahon, Senior Lecturer in Media at the University of Derby, commented; “This has been a great opportunity for the students to work on a live project and a chance for us all to support the vital fundraising efforts of Treetops.

"Engaging with our local community and learning to captivate new audiences in what might be considered a difficult subject has been a valuable experience for the students and a fantastic opportunity for knowledge exchange between the School of Arts, Bloc Digital and Treetops".

Katy Stead, Head of Content Production and Development at Bloc Digital, added; “It's been an honour to help concept and direct this latest campaign for Treetops – both bringing real, tangible benefits to an incredible local charity that we’re delighted to continue supporting, and strengthening Bloc’s Strategic Partnership Agreement with the University of Derby.”

The Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two organisations secures vital investment in skills development within the region and identifies opportunities to further the university’s vocational learning agenda.