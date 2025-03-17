These are 12 of the best dentists across Chesterfield, Matlock, Belper, Alfreton and Staveley – based on what their patients say

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 14:37 BST
These are some of the dental surgeries with the happiest patients across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

It is always important to find the right dentist for you, but with numerous surgeries in all corners of the county, that decision is not always an easy one.

To help with the process, we have listed some of the best dentists across Chesterfield and Derbyshire, according to NHS reviews – with many receiving a perfect 5/5 rating.

All information was gathered from the NHS website. We compiled the reviews given by patients and worked out the weighted average of each practice – and they are not ranked in any particular order.

These Derbyshire dentists have some of the best patient review scores across the county.

1. Best rated dentists

These Derbyshire dentists have some of the best patient review scores across the county. Photo: Google

Saltergate Dental Care also has a 5/5 rating based on NHS reviews.

2. Saltergate Dental Care, Chesterfield

Saltergate Dental Care also has a 5/5 rating based on NHS reviews. Photo: Google

Chatsworth Dental Care is another practice with a perfect 5/5 rating.

3. Chatsworth Dental Care, Chatsworth Road

Chatsworth Dental Care is another practice with a perfect 5/5 rating. Photo: Google

Holt House Dental Surgery in Matlock has a 4.5/5 rating according to NHS reviews.

4. Holt House Dental Surgery, Holt Lane, Matlock

Holt House Dental Surgery in Matlock has a 4.5/5 rating according to NHS reviews. Photo: Google

