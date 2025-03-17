It is always important to find the right dentist for you, but with numerous surgeries in all corners of the county, that decision is not always an easy one.

To help with the process, we have listed some of the best dentists across Chesterfield and Derbyshire, according to NHS reviews – with many receiving a perfect 5/5 rating.

All information was gathered from the NHS website. We compiled the reviews given by patients and worked out the weighted average of each practice – and they are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Best rated dentists These Derbyshire dentists have some of the best patient review scores across the county. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Saltergate Dental Care, Chesterfield Saltergate Dental Care also has a 5/5 rating based on NHS reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Chatsworth Dental Care, Chatsworth Road Chatsworth Dental Care is another practice with a perfect 5/5 rating. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Holt House Dental Surgery, Holt Lane, Matlock Holt House Dental Surgery in Matlock has a 4.5/5 rating according to NHS reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales