Public satisfaction with the process of booking a GP appointment has hit a new low, according to an official NHS survey – with a number of Derbyshire surgeries being rated as poor by patients.

More than a quarter of people rated their experience of booking an appointment as poor, the highest proportion in six years.

The government said it was investing in GP services “to tackle the 8am rush” and improve patient experience.

The latest annual GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, surveyed 760,000 people between January and April 2023. It asked what they thought about their local GP surgery, including their experiences of booking an appointment.

When patients were asked, ‘how would you describe your experience of making an appointment?’, more than a quarter (27.7%) described it as poor – the highest since current records began in 2018 and a 1.8% rise on the previous year’s figures – when 25.9% described their experience as poor.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “We’re committed to increasing capacity so GP practices can offer more appointments from more staff than ever before.

“Appointments are already on the rise, and we recently announced £240 million of support to practices across the UK to embrace the latest technology, tackle the 8am rush and make it easier for patients to see their GP.”

You can see which surgeries across Derbyshire (excluding Derby city and South Derbyshire) were rated worst for the experience of booking an appointment below.

Royal Primary Care, Clay Cross Royal Primary Care Clay Cross was rated as the worst surgery in the area - as 60% of patients said the process of booking an appointment was either fairly poor or very poor.

Royal Primary Care Chesterfield West, Chesterfield Royal Primary Care Chesterfield West was rated as the joint-second worst GP surgery in the region. 46% of patients said the process of booking an appointment was either fairly poor or very poor.

Ivy Grove Surgery, Ripley Ivy Grove Surgery came in at joint-second on this list, after 46% of patients said the process of booking an appointment was either fairly poor or very poor.

Elmwood Medical Centre, Buxton The Elmwood Medical Centre was also ranked as joint-second worst, with 46% of patients saying that the process of booking an appointment was either fairly poor or very poor.