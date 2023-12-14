The volunteers spending Christmas morning ensuring uninterrupted care for end-of-life patients
June Spreckley and Lynne North, both volunteers on the hospice's Inpatient Unit, are set to spend their Christmas morning at the hospice this year, ensuring that the vital care provided does not pause even during the festive season.
For June, aged 70, the hospice holds a deeply personal significance. Her husband Pete received ‘invaluable care’ at Ashgate before passing away in February last year at the age of 71 due to an incurable blood cancer. Pete had been admitted twice: first for symptom and pain management and then for end-of-life care in his final days.
Reflecting on her husband's experience, June expressed immense gratitude towards the hospice. "The care was invaluable to both Pete and myself. The patience, kindness, and dedication to making Pete comfortable cannot be praised highly enough," she remarked.
Moved by the exceptional care her husband received, June had conversations with Pete about giving back to the hospice in the future. She highlighted the importance of the compassionate treatment Pete received, emphasizing the impact it had on their family during such a challenging time.
As committed ward volunteers, June and Lynne undertake various responsibilities, including taking meal orders, serving food and drinks, and providing emotional support to patients.
Despite Christmas falling on their usual volunteering day, both June and Lynne unanimously agreed to continue their service at the hospice, emphasizing that the care provided by Ashgate doesn't cease during the holidays.
Lynne, 66, a retired ambulance service professional, shared her anticipation for bringing festive cheer to patients and their families. "The hospice is a lovely, happy place to be part of," she stated. "I love talking to patients and their families, especially when you see them well enough to return home."
For both volunteers, this Christmas marks a unique opportunity to extend their support during a time typically associated with family gatherings and celebrations. June, in her second year of volunteering, plans to spend her afternoon celebrating Christmas with her son after her morning shift at the hospice.
Expressing her gratitude, June stated, "As volunteers, we feel valued that we are contributing something to society, whilst meeting new people and making new friends in a wonderful environment."
Ashgate Hospice, located in North Derbyshire, heavily relies on its dedicated volunteers who play crucial roles in supporting the charity's services. Anyone interested in volunteering at Ashgate Hospice can find more about the roles available on the hospice’s website.