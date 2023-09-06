News you can trust since 1855
The top nine GP surgeries in Derbyshire – as voted by their patients

Here are the top nine GP surgeries in Derbyshire – as voted by their users in the 2023 GP patient survey.
By Ben McVay
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST

Around 760,000 patients completed a questionnaire asking about their experiences with the local GP surgery as part of the annual survey

The NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018 – with 71.3 per cent of patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4 per cent in 2022.

Looking at the local figures, we ranked the top nine in Derbyshire by the percentage of people who rated the service as good or very good - excluding those with fewer than 100 responses.

As voted by their patients

1. The top nine GP surgeries in Derbyshire

As voted by their patients Photo: Google

96.8% described their overall experience as "good" or "very good". Some 75.9% said the practice was very good - while 20.9% said it was good. No-one said the service was poor or very poor.

2. Hartington Surgery

96.8% described their overall experience as "good" or "very good". Some 75.9% said the practice was very good - while 20.9% said it was good. No-one said the service was poor or very poor. Photo: Google

64% said their experience at the practice was very good, and 32% described it as good. The practice was rated at least good by 96% of patients, making it the second-highest rated practice in Derby and Derbyshire.

3. Overdale Medical Practice

64% said their experience at the practice was very good, and 32% described it as good. The practice was rated at least good by 96% of patients, making it the second-highest rated practice in Derby and Derbyshire. Photo: Google

In third place with a score of 93.6%, some 56.2% of patients at the practice rated the service as very good - while a further 37.4% believed it was just good. Meanwhile, 1.4% described the service as poor but no one said it was very poor.

4. Eyam Surgery

In third place with a score of 93.6%, some 56.2% of patients at the practice rated the service as very good - while a further 37.4% believed it was just good. Meanwhile, 1.4% described the service as poor but no one said it was very poor. Photo: Google

