The 13 leading GP surgeries in the East Midlands where patients are most satisfied with their doctor

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 1st Apr 2025, 11:50 BST

They are rated highly by patients in the East Midlands ⭐

It’s officially Spring, with the NHS coming through a challenging winter which saw a ‘quad-demic’ of seasonal illnesses put a big strain on hospital services.

The NHS have managed a record number of norovirus cases, at nearly two thirds higher than the same time last year. As well as a rise in hospitalisations for the flu, which hit hospitals hard in January and saw many declaring critical incidents.

GPs are the frontline of the NHS, and according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England between January 2 and March 25 last year, patients are overall happy with their experience.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP, which reveals the best rated surgeries in the East Midlands and beyond.

Across England, the majority of patients described their overall experience as “very good” (37.1%) or “fairly good” (30.2%). However, not everyone is as happy, with 9.4% describing their overall experience as “fairly poor” and 9.5% as “very poor”.

Here we reveal the GP practices in the East Midlands which were rated the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the number of patients that said they were “very good”.

There were 225 survey forms sent out to patients at Hartington Surgery in Hartington, Derbyshire. The response rate was 43%, with 96 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 89% said it was very good and 8% said it was fairly good.

1. Hartington Surgery, Hartington

There were 225 survey forms sent out to patients at Hartington Surgery in Hartington, Derbyshire. The response rate was 43%, with 96 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 89% said it was very good and 8% said it was fairly good.

There were 224 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr SJC Clay's Practice in Loughborough. The response rate was 46%, with 100 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 85% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good.

2. Dr SJC Clay's Practice, Loughborough

There were 224 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr SJC Clay's Practice in Loughborough. The response rate was 46%, with 100 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 85% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good.

There were 227 survey forms sent out to patients at Willingham Surgery in Willingham by Stow, Lincolnshire. The response rate was 51%, with 114 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 84% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good.

3. Willingham Surgery, Willingham by Stow

There were 227 survey forms sent out to patients at Willingham Surgery in Willingham by Stow, Lincolnshire. The response rate was 51%, with 114 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 84% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good.

There were 247 survey forms sent out to patients at Crick Medical Practice in Crick, Northamptonshire. The response rate was 41%, with 102 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 82% said it was very good and 11% said it was fairly good.

4. Crick Medical Practice, Crick

There were 247 survey forms sent out to patients at Crick Medical Practice in Crick, Northamptonshire. The response rate was 41%, with 102 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 82% said it was very good and 11% said it was fairly good.

