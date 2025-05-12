The future is bright, wear shades (but proper ones)

Many of us are enjoying glorious spring sunshine and warmer temperatures this week but whilst we are aware of how the sun affects our skin, what can it do to our eyes?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those warm golden rays carry invisible UV (ultraviolet) light that is absorbed by our eyes and can cause real damage over time including sunburnt corneas, premature ageing around the eyes and even increased risk of developing cataracts.

That’s why Optegra Eye Clinic Uttoxeteris supporting this week’s National Sun Awareness Week (12-18 May) to highlight the importance of protecting our eyes from UV light and promoting sun safety practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our eyes work hard all year round, but they have a particularly tough time in the spring and summer months, dealing with bright sunshine that can cause UV burns and uncomfortable dryness” says Mr. Shafiq Rehman, consultant ophthalmic surgeon at Optegra.

Choose sunglasses with UV protection

Prolonged, over-exposure to UV radiation is one of the risk factors associated with eye conditions such as cataract, corneal problems and even macular degeneration.

Sunglasses with UV protection can shield the eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays, preventing damage to the eye’s lens proteins. By reducing UV exposure, sunglasses can help slow down the development of cataracts, promoting long-term eye health.

Mr Rehman continues: “UV protection is as important for your eyes as it is for your skin. The good news? With a little knowledge and care, it’s easy to prevent any potential problems whilst taking care of your eyes – keep your vision safe without compromising your style.”

How do you do that? Here are Optegra’s top tips:

Not all sunglasses are equal. Choose a pair with proper UV protection to avoid thermal burn - look for a label, sticker or description saying ‘100% UV protection’, ‘UV400’ or similar. It’s worth spending a little more for the sake of your eyes.

The bigger the better. Oversized frames or wraparound styles offer more coverage, shielding the delicate skin around your eyes and blocking rays that sneak in from the sides

Don’t be fooled by clouds. UV rays don’t take a day off because it’s overcast so make sunglasses a year-round habit

Add a wide-brimmed hat. This can help to cut UV exposure to your eyes

Think about your children. Young eyes are more vulnerable to UV damage because children’s lenses are clearer. Look for child-sized sunglasses with full UV protection and encourage good habits early in their lives

Seek shade. When you can seek natural shade under trees, awnings or umbrellas

For more information about eye health, visit the website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Optegra Eye Health Care is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services. Established in 2007, it has completed over one million eye procedures from its 40 eye hospitals and clinics across the UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Holland.

As well as providing private vision correction treatments – from lens replacement and laser eye surgery to implantable contact lenses – Optegra treats cataract surgery both privately and through its partnership with the NHS. Optegra also treats medical conditions AMD and glaucoma; and has launched the first ever treatment for people with the Dry form of AMD.

Optegra brings together leading-edge research, medical expertise and state-of-the-art surgical equipment. It performs more than 100,000 treatments annually, both private and publicly funded. Its top ophthalmic surgeons are renowned for their areas of expertise, offering excellent clinical outcomes and great patient service.