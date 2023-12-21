The 18 most polluted areas across Derbyshire – including Chesterfield, Alfreton, Dronfield, Heanor, Eckington and South Normanton
These are the areas in Derbyshire with the highest levels of pollution – according to the Indices of Multiple Deprivation data published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
This research measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.
The pollution data estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health. The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area.
These are the areas across the county with the worst air pollution scores – where does yours rank?