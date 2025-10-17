The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country whether or not they found the reception and administrative team at their practice helpful.

The national average for the percentage of patients who find the receptionists at their GP surgery helpful is 83% – with a number of GP practices across Chesterfield and Derbyshire exceeding that figure.

These are some of the GP practices across the county where patients were happiest with the reception staff. This is not an exhaustive list and all data was taken from the GP Patient Survey.

Helpful receptionists These are the GP practices across Derbyshire where patients are happiest with the reception staff – including surgeries in Chesterfield, Matlock, Dronfield, Alfreton and Ilkeston.

Chatsworth Road Medical Centre, Chesterfield 98% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful. Photo: Google

Newbold Surgery, Chesterfield 90% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful. Photo: Google