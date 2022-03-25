The 14 GP practices in Derbyshire with the most patients per doctor revealed

Recent figures have shown there is a huge disparity in GP to patient ratios across the UK. There are GPs and Medical centres with simply far too many patients that they can adequately care for, according to research by RADAR.
As such, we’ve put together a list of the GPs across all of Derbyshire with the most registered patients.
1. The Osmaston Surgery
The Osmaston Surgery has a total of 15,274 patients, catered for by an equivalent 10.4 full time GPs.
2. The Old Station Surgery
The Old Station Surgery in Ilkeston has an equivalent of 8.8 full time GPs, who care for 15,265 patients.
3. Wilson Street Surgery
Wilson Street Surgery caters for 15,339 patients between an equivalent of 13.2 full time GPs.
4. The Surgery @ Wheatbridge
The Surgery @ Wheatbridge currently has 15,485 patients, according to the data, alongside an equivalent of 14.1 full time GPs.
