Which GPs are the busiest in Derbyshire?

The 14 GP practices in Derbyshire with the most patients per doctor revealed

Which GPs in Derbyshire receive the most patients?

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 25th March 2022, 12:21 pm

Recent figures have shown there is a huge disparity in GP to patient ratios across the UK. There are GPs and Medical centres with simply far too many patients that they can adequately care for, according to research by RADAR.

As such, we’ve put together a list of the GPs across all of Derbyshire with the most registered patients.

1. The Osmaston Surgery

The Osmaston Surgery has a total of 15,274 patients, catered for by an equivalent 10.4 full time GPs.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. The Old Station Surgery

The Old Station Surgery in Ilkeston has an equivalent of 8.8 full time GPs, who care for 15,265 patients.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Wilson Street Surgery

Wilson Street Surgery caters for 15,339 patients between an equivalent of 13.2 full time GPs.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. The Surgery @ Wheatbridge

The Surgery @ Wheatbridge currently has 15,485 patients, according to the data, alongside an equivalent of 14.1 full time GPs.

Photo: -

Photo Sales
GP practicesDerbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 4