The East Midlands' 13 exemplary doctors' surgeries with top patient satisfaction scores

They are leading the way for patient satisfaction

It’s a challenging time of year for the healthcare system. Flu cases in hospital have already hit last year’s peak, norovirus cases are rife and the NHS has warned about a “quad-demic” of illnesses over the festive season.

Despite the pressures, it appears that the vast majority of us are already happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in East Midlands and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though—9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.

Here we reveal the GP practices in East Midlands which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

There were 225 survey forms sent out to patients at Hartington Surgery in Hartington. The response rate was 43%, with 96 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 89% said it was very good and 8% said it was fairly good.

1. Hartington Surgery, Hartington

There were 224 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr SJC Clay's Practice in Loughborough. The response rate was 46%, with 100 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 85% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good.

2. Dr SJC Clay's Practice, Loughborough

There were 227 survey forms sent out to patients at Willingham Surgery in Willingham by Stow. The response rate was 51%, with 114 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 84% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good.

3. Willingham Surgery, Willingham by Stow

There were 247 survey forms sent out to patients at Crick Medical Practice in Crick. The response rate was 41%, with 102 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 82% said it was very good and 11% said it was fairly good.

4. Crick Medical Practice, Crick

