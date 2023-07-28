Tens of thousands of people may have long Covid in Derby and Derbyshire

The Long Covid SOS charity said more public awareness and research is needed to support those with the 'debilitating' condition.

The NHS GP Patient Survey found 5.4% of 13,543 respondents in Derby and Derbyshire said they were still experiencing symptoms more than 12 weeks after first having Covid-19 – up from 4.9% reported in 2022. The survey asked people about their experiences with their local GP surgery from January to April 2023.

Using the most recent data for the number of people registered with a GP in Joined Up Care Derbyshire area, it could mean about 49,800 people aged 16 and older in the area were struggling with lingering health problems from the disease. However, people who responded to the survey are likely more aware of their health problems so estimates may be high.

Photo: RADAR

Ondine Sherwood, co-founder of Long Covid SOS, a charity set up to support people with the condition, said the proportion of people experiencing long Covid symptoms is very concerning.

She said: "It's difficult to assess why this survey has captured so many more people who have long Covid, but it has long been clear to us that there are many who may not have regained their previous levels of health after Covid but haven’t yet made a connection between the two."

She added the longer-term impact of Covid can be masked, particularly in older people and those with chronic conditions. Ms Sherwood said there needs to be more public awareness about long Covid.

"The contribution it is making to the workforce crisis and healthcare burden on the NHS should not be underestimated. Many people now debilitated by long Covid were previously fit and healthy," she said.