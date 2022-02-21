Have your say on interior design of Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s new £24million emergency department

The Urgent and Emergency Care Development, which is being built on an existing staff car park at the Calow hospital site, will open in 2023.

It promises to bring together a host of services into defined clinical areas to make sure that patients get to see the right healthcare professional quickly.

As the build continues, Chesterfield Royal Hospital Foundation Trust is inviting patients to complete a short questionnaire in an effort to understand what they want the new department to look and feel like.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of Chesterfield Royal Hospital's new urgent and emergency care department

The questionnaire is one of series of engagement tools being used to get feedback on the interior design, use of colour and artwork, and themes which would make the department both clinically and operationally effective but also pleasant as possible to visit.

Click here to have your say before the deadline on Friday, February 28.