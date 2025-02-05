Struggling with a sore throat, sinusitis or earache? Think Pharmacy First!

If you’re feeling under the weather you need to ‘Think Pharmacy First’.

If you’re one of the many people who have picked up a winter cold and are experiencing a sore throat or sinusitis, or your child has an earache, it’s time to think Pharmacy First!

NHS Pharmacy First can help you and your family feel better, faster and it’s extremely convenient and easy access in community pharmacies across Derby & Derbyshire.

No GP appointment required

The service covers seven conditions (see below) and you don’t need a GP appointment to use Pharmacy First. All you need to do is call or walk into your local pharmacy for a confidential consultation with the pharmacist in a private consulting room. If it’s particularly busy, you might be asked to make an appointment, but you will usually be seen the same day.

These are the seven health conditions covered by Pharmacy First:

Sinusitis – for children and adults aged 12 years and over

Sore throat – for children and adults aged 5 years and over

Earache – for children aged 1 to 17 years

Infected insect bite – for children and adults aged 1 year and over

Impetigo – for children and adults aged 1 year and over

Shingles – for adults aged 18 years and over

Uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women aged 16 to 64 years.

Pharmacists are experts in medicines and minor illnesses

As experts in medicines and managing minor illnesses such as sore throats, sinusitis, earache and UTIs, pharmacists are ideally placed to provide this valuable service which is commissioned by Government and the NHS.

What to expect from a Pharmacy First consultation

When you arrive at the pharmacy, you will be shown into a private and confidential consultation room in the pharmacy. The pharmacist will then ask you about your specific symptoms, may perform an examination such as looking inside your mouth if you have a sore throat or using an otoscope to look in your child’s ear if they have earache, and will then recommend the best course of action for you.

If clinically necessary, the pharmacist may offer an NHS medicine to treat it (NHS prescription charges will apply if you normally pay for medicines supplied on prescription) or advise on over-the-counter treatments to help.

If the pharmacy team is unable to help, the pharmacist will direct you to your GP surgery or another NHS urgent care provider as appropriate.

Nick Hunter, chief officer of Community Pharmacy Derbyshire said: “Local community pharmacies are on hand all year round to help you with your health and well-being. Pharmacy First makes it quick and easy for you to get the expert advice you and your family need whenever you need it without having to visit your GP surgery first.”

Find your nearest pharmacy using the NHS website: https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/pharmacy/find-a-pharmacy/