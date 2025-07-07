Local mum shares personal journey in to a wellness movement, helping one client lose 8 stone.

In the heart of the community, a quiet health revolution is taking place. Staveley Nutrition Club is transforming lives—not just on the scales, but in spirit, energy, and confidence.

Having gone through her own personal wellness journey and discovering just how powerful the right nutrition and a supportive environment could be, the founder was inspired to open the club with one goal in mind: to help others feel as good as she did. And it’s working.

“We opened to help the community become healthier and happier,” she says, “and that is exactly what we’re achieving.”

The club has seen incredible success stories—real people achieving real results, supported through education, encouragement, and a powerful sense of community.

One of the most inspiring transformations is that of Deb and her daughter, who together have lost a remarkable 14 stone (196 pounds). Deb alone has shed 8 stone (112 pounds) and says she feels like a completely new woman.

“I first came to Staveley Nutrition Club after the pandemic. I felt stuck—no energy, no control, and just really low. I came in for a free wellness evaluation and never looked back,” Deb shares. “Now, my daughter and I love our club. We’ve had so many wins, and not just on the scales.”

While the weight loss is impressive, Deb is most proud of how much healthier and more vibrant she feels.

“Losing eight stone is amazing, but it’s how I feel that’s changed the most. I have more energy, I get more done, I feel younger and fitter. I’ve learned how to fuel my body correctly and now see it all as a lifestyle, not a diet,” she explains. “We go on family walks now—something I never thought we’d do. And my daughter’s confidence has grown since club.

For Deb, the club has been more than a place to lose weight—it’s been a lifeline.

“I can’t thank Staveley Nutrition Club enough. They saved us when we needed it most. They’re the light of our mornings and they help our days flow in such a positive way.”

As more local residents discover the benefits of community-centred wellness and nutrition, the club continues to grow in impact and reach. From free wellness evaluations to ongoing support and education, Staveley Nutrition Club is proving that with the right tools and support, better health and happiness are within reach for everyone.

For anyone feeling stuck or looking to make a positive change, Deb has one message: “Come and see for yourself. It’s not just about weight—it’s about gaining your life back.”