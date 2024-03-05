Sight Support Derbyshire receives donation to support befriending scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sight Support Derbyshire received a £1,000 donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by Kateryna Brusylo at the Society’s Chesterfield branch.

Sight Support Derbyshire works with local children and adults who are blind or partially sighted to help them face the everyday challenges of living with sight loss. Founded in 1914 as Derbyshire Association For The Blind, the charity changed its name to Sight Support Derbyshire in 2012 to reflect the fact it supports anyone with any degree of visual impairment.

The £1,000 donation to Sight Support Derbyshire will be used to support their new befriending project for visually impaired people aged 50 and over in the Chesterfield area which aims to reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation and improve wellbeing.

Carole Clark, manager of Yorkshire Building Society in Chesterfield, said: “We are proud to be able to support Sight Support Derbyshire in our community in Chesterfield with a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation. The work that they are doing to support people of all ages who face everyday challenges is providing a real benefit to their lives.”

Kate Cadd, Befriending Coordinator at Sight Support Derbyshire, said: “We are so grateful for this generous donation from the Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation which will really help us to improve the lives of local people affected by sight loss.”

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Last year the foundation donated over £283,000 to local causes and charities nominated by members and colleagues from around the UK.

For more information about our Small Change Big Difference scheme visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation.