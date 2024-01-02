Sheffield Children's Hospital boosted by Amazon donation
The Children’s Hospital Charity has received a donation of £1,250 from Amazon in Chesterfield.
The charity supports Sheffield Children’s Hospital, which is one of only three standalone specialist children’s hospitals in the UK.
The donation from the Amazon in Chesterfield will go towards the ‘Make It Better Appeal’ in which all money goes directly to where it is needed most.
Kris Hammond, Site Leader at Amazon in Chesterfield, said:
“We’re pleased to support Sheffield Children’s Hospital with this donation and continue our existing relationship with the charity. We hope this provides a boost to the staff and children.”
Harriet Keynes at The Children’s Hospital Charity added:
“Thanks to the teams at Amazon in Chesterfield for their kind donation. We are so grateful for their ongoing support of the children we care for at The Children’s Hospital Charity.”
Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.
Earlier this year, Amazon partnered with Comic Relief to become the official home of the Red Nose. Amazon employees across the UK hosted fundraising activities and together with their customers and partners, raised £2.7 million to support those going through the toughest time of their lives.