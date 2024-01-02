The Children’s Hospital Charity has received a donation of £1,250 from Amazon in Chesterfield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Children’s Hospital Charity has received a donation of £1,250 from Amazon in Chesterfield.

The charity supports Sheffield Children’s Hospital, which is one of only three standalone specialist children’s hospitals in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation from the Amazon in Chesterfield will go towards the ‘Make It Better Appeal’ in which all money goes directly to where it is needed most.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Kris Hammond, Site Leader at Amazon in Chesterfield, said:

“We’re pleased to support Sheffield Children’s Hospital with this donation and continue our existing relationship with the charity. We hope this provides a boost to the staff and children.”

Harriet Keynes at The Children’s Hospital Charity added:

“Thanks to the teams at Amazon in Chesterfield for their kind donation. We are so grateful for their ongoing support of the children we care for at The Children’s Hospital Charity.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad